Raising the mercury levels like never before, Bharat star Disha Patani set the Internet on fire with her latest bikini picture. Looking smoking, Disha set fans ogling as she struck a sensuous pose that left even Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff smitten.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared the picture where she can be seen barely leaving anything for imagination as she sat clad in the bikini. Posing by the poolside, Disha left the caption with only a butterfly emoji and collected over 1.6 million likes on the post that continues to trend strongly. Quick to comment, Krishna wrote, “Daaaamn! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:39am PST

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has jetted-off for a mini-vacation with her girl gang and was earlier seen sharing a couple of pictures from her short holiday. From slaying in a yellow crop top teamed up with a floral pink palazzo to looking hot as she flaunted her midriff abs, Disha’s pictures were enough to set fans’ hearts aflutter.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.