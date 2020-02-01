Actor Disha Patani is a fitness freak and we all know it. From her core workout at a gym to performing stunts, she is always up to sweat it up to keep her toned body in the shape. Inspiration to many, she has once again given up the sneak-peak into her workout regime and we are impressed. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded a video where she can be seen working out and performing ‘leg press’ along with her gym trainer and she seems to be a pro at that.

Clad in a black gym shirt and blue shorts, she workout in the gym giving us major fitness goals. Sharing the video, she wrote, “360 pounds (163 kg), 4 counts, toes out “leg press” happy b’day raj sir (i died).” (sic)

Earlier, she has shared her boomerang video in a sultry sheer with a dress with a plunging neckline. With subtle makeup and hair kept natural, she looks hot, as always. Her look was from the promotional event of her upcoming film Malang.

The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness, and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge, and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others.

The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. It will take on Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama that features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead a week after its release. Malang hits the screens on February 7.

Apart from Malang, Disha will also be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan.