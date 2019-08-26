It’s not often we see the master of flips actually fail to complete a lift. But recently, the ‘Bharat‘ actor Disha Patani attempted a front flip and it didn’t quite work out for her. Disha never fails to give us fitness goals and her latest Instagram entry reminds us of just that. The 27-year-old washed away the Monday blues with some motivation front flip video.

Disha shared a breathtaking video of her finally acing the front flip. She performed it under the supervision of her trainer. She captioned the video as, “Monday morning be like🦖 and Ofcourse ignore the epic fall🤪 still learning🤓”. Her high octane video garnered over 8 lakh views within a few hours on Instagram. Disha’s fans cheered for her in the comments section and wrote comments like “wohooooooo spider girl in action 💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥❤️❤️🤗”.

Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also commented and motivated her “Woahhh 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 awesome height”.

Watch the video shared by Disha Patani:

Both Tiger and Disha are often clicked together in and around the city but never have they confirmed their relationship status in public. The two maintain that they are ‘good friends’. Last year, they shared screen space together in ‘Baaghi 2’ and the film did wonders at the Box Office. Fans love to see them together and their on-screen pairing is a big hit.

On the work front, Disha had a cameo role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat‘ which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Next, she will be seen in ‘Malang‘ opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which will release in 2020.