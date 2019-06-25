Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who serves as a huge inspiration to many young girls out there and is a fitness freak, is making heads turn with her latest training video. Sharing it on Instagram, Bharat actor can be seen doing side flip and it will leave you amazed. In the clip, she can be seen training with her trainer and totally rocks it. She can be seen wearing a pink crop top teamed up with black lowers. With a messy ponytail and no makeup, she definitely looks hot.

“Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness (sic)”, she captioned the video.

The video is going viral and has fetched four lakh views within a few minutes.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been into buzz after the reports of their break-up did round of the grapevine. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming”.

On the professional front, Disha Patani found her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was last seen in Bharat. The film also featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.