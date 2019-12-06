Bollywood’s hottest actor Disha Patani is known for her sartorial choices and flawless beauty. She is an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness and fashion. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures from the latest magazine cover and it is breaking the internet. In the cover photo, she can be seen donning a black blazer dress teamed up with perfect makeup and bold red lip shade.

She accessorised her look with a number of lockets and a finger-ring. The photos are going viral and have fetched over four lakh likes within a couple of hours.

In the second photo, she can be seen donning a turtle neck shirt teamed up with formal trousers and it will give you major fashion goals. She completed her look with a red cap, high heels, locket, and bangles.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her pictures from the mini-vacation in Thailand. In the photos, she can be seen donning a yellow floral backless dress teamed up with white sneakers and minimal makeup. In the photo, she can be seen basking in the sun as she strikes a sensuous pose for the click. Needless to say, she looks extremely hot as she goes backless and it will definitely make you go smitten over her sexy look.

Lately, she has set the screens on ablaze with her hot black bikini picture. Posing by the poolside, Disha left the caption with only a butterfly emoji and collected over 1.6 million likes on the post that continues to trend strongly. Quick to comment, Krishna wrote, “Daaaamn! (sic).”

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020. She has also been roped for Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan, directed by Prabhdheva and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.