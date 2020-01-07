Actor Disha Patani, who has been making quite a few headlines for her fashion sense, was recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Malang’ in Mumbai. Adding all the oomph to the trailer launch event was Disha in a shimmering green one-piece. She looked fresh in the blingy green dress at the Malang trailer launch event.

Disha Patani knows how to stun with her sartorial picks and her fans are forever looking up to her for some style cues. Disha arrived for the launch in a body-skimming, high-neck, blingy green dress. The actor left her curled tresses open. Her footwear was transparent and decided not to add any accessory to her look. She pulled off the flattering dress with utmost ease and her makeup complimented her look perfectly. Disha’s eyeshadow matched her dress, completing a look so hot that we physically feel the mercury rising around us.

The romance between Aditya and Disha’s characters give a respite from the overt action drama and violent appeal of the film. A bikini-clad Disha seeks pleasure in going from ‘high-to-another-high in life’ and that’s how she gets attracted to Aditya’s character.

Take a look at the pics:



Malang is Mohit Suri’s 12th directorial after Half Girlfriend that bombed at the Box Office in 2017. It is his second outing with both Aditya and Kunal. The film is slated to hit the screens as the big Valentine’s Day release. The film will hit the screens on 7 February 2020.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is presently shooting for Prabhu Deva’s Radhe. The upcoming movie, starring Salman Khan and Patani in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on Eid 2020. Besides the action thriller, she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.