Disha Patani, who is a brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, keeps treating her fans with her hot pictures. Her bikini photos and fitness regime are the hot topics of the internet and she never misses grabbing eyeballs with her bold and sexy looks. Earlier today, she has set social media on fire with her bikini pictures and fans can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her first picture in a pink monokini. Giving out a sultry pose, she has completed her look with wet hair and minimal makeup. With waterfall at the background, she looks smouldering hot and sexy.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:58am PDT

In another photo, she flaunts her perfect washboard abs in sexy all-black bikini. Striking a pose near poolside, she looks smoking hot in the picture.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:46am PDT



Within a few minutes, her pictures have garnered over seven lakh views and still counting.

Earlier, the Bharat actor has shared several photos with her sun-kissed pictures. She can be seen donning a white bralette paired it up with what looks like super comfy white harem pants. In one of her pictures, she captioned, “be better than you were yesterday”. After sharing a series of smouldering pictures on Instagram, within no time Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff had liked them all.

View this post on Instagram Last one i promise💀🙈☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💪🏽 ✨be better than you were yesterday A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram ☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 28, 2019 at 12:27am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. It is co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The film will also have Mohit Suri and Kunal Khemu coming together post the actor’s debut film – Kalyug. It is expected to release in 2020.