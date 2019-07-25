Giving fans one treat after another, Bharat star Disha Patani‘s Instagram profile is all one needs to brush away any kind of blues. Saving the day just in time, the Malang star recently uploaded a sizzling picture which left fans ogling and we are not surprised.

In the shared picture, Disha can be seen donning an orange crop top paired with black athleisure wear and struck a sensuous pose lying on the bed that immediately set fans hearts aflutter. She captioned the picture as, “trying to get keety’s look (sic)” and not surprisingly, the picture fetched over 2 lakh likes within six minutes while still going strong.

View this post on Instagram 🧢 trying to get keety’s look A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:20pm PDT

Disha Patani keeps motivating her fans with her fitness videos. The actor often sharing clips of her workout regime that can motivate anyone to get up and burn the calories. Recently, Disha revealed that she had lost her memory for six months while during a training session.

Bollywood’s fitness queen Disha Patani is truly on fire. When she is not busy sweating it out at the gym, the actor is giving us fashion goals. Be it in a sexy bikini outfit or athletic wear, the diva’s pictures go viral in no time. Disha has a huge fanbase and knows how to keep them hooked by regularly posting details from her life on Instagram. Recently, Disha uploaded a picture and she looked stunning in an olive green satin figure-hugging dress.

Disha Patani has become part of three back to back hit films- M S Dhoni, Baaghi 2 and Bharat. She was last seen in Bharat and fans went gaga over the whistle-worthy performance in Slow Motion. Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film. During her shoot, she got badly injured while trying out the stunts but she says that her injury hasn’t slowed her down one bit.

At present, Disha is shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and the film will hit the screens in 2020.