DJ Snake, singer J Balvin and rapper Tyga have shared a new summer anthem called Loco Contigo.

“‘Loco Contigo’ official video out now,” DJ Snake tweeted on Thursday.

The video has been directed by Colin Tilley, known for his work with artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

With its seductive rhythms, otherworldly beats and undeniable melodies, “Loco Contigo” finds DJ Snake and his collaborators redefining Latin music for today’s pop landscape, read a statement.

Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin graces the track with his smooth vocals and the magnetic presence that has made him one of the world’s most-streamed artistes.

Meanwhile, Tyga brings the supreme flow shown on his just-released seventh album Legendary, featuring the hit song Taste.

Loco Contigo is the latest in DJ Snake’s series of powerhouse singles, including the all-star hip-hop anthem Enzo – a collaboration with Sheck Wes, and featuring Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, and the smash hit Taki Taki, featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.