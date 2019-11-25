New Delhi: Not just Indians, the cuisines and dishes of our country are popular worldwide owing to their sheer variety and wholesome taste.

However, US academic Tom Nichols seems to differ as he stated on Twitter that ‘Indian food is terrible’. Yes, he really said that! The insult definitely didn’t go down well with netizens, who take a lot of pride in their food and blasted Nichols to no end.

Well, it all started when one Twitter user Jon Becker asked for “controversial food opinion”.

“Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions,” he said. One of them was a comment from Tom Nichols who said, “Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t.”

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

People who were offended by his statement, targeted Nichols for not appreciating the lineage of the most flavourful and diverse food culture. Some poked fun at him, saying, “You are the Donald J Trump of food”.

This condition has a cure via the gastronomic brilliance that Indian food is which itself is vast,varying by geography,religion,region,language and even country. You have possibly never tasted such a spectrum of taste, aromas & spices in the US.Invite you to india to be our guest — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 24, 2019

The thing that gets me here more than the stunted palate is the use of “we.” So, Indians in Tom’s world are also “pretending” that their cuisine is terrible? Or do they not exist in Tom’s sense of community? I think we know the answer. https://t.co/PDBYPZDm6c — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 24, 2019

Unless you've literally tried every single type of Indian cuisine there is no way you can make such a general statement. — Dr. Diversified Wonder Woman 🦦 (@TheRitaPhD) November 23, 2019

This opinion is worse than if you’d support trump. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 24, 2019

Dude. Really. Dude. Where in India have you eaten? A BILLION fans can’t be wrong. — SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) November 23, 2019

Food app Zomato too came up with a mind-blowing response:

now would be a good time to launch the dislike button @Twitter https://t.co/GzpmpX1ZG2 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) November 25, 2019

A few others invited him over so that he can change his opinion about Indian food

In the spirit of good will and bipartisanship, I officially invite Tom to my house when my mom visits so he can eat homemade biryani, daal, chicken korma and any Desi dish he desires. I am confident we can win over hearts and minds through ghee. https://t.co/wOM9UCU4cC — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 24, 2019

Top Chef host, author and model Padma Lakshmi also came up with a taunt

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

Despite criticism from people, Nichols maintained his opinion in several other replies over tweets. He also tried to explain and said that he has tried plenty of Indian food to form an opinion.

“To be clear, I have had people trying to save me from my own opinion on this for 30 years, and I have tried just about everything they’ve asked me to try. I think it’s in my DNA not to like it,” he said.

I am sure I will have a delightful time, but I am less sure that my aging palate can change its mind. With that said, the only Indian food I've ever had is in restaurants in the US and UK. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2019