Sydney: If your partner is into pizza just like you, then Domino’s Australia might just be able to help you out there. Well, because finally there will be a pizza on a ring! Yes, Domino’s is offering Australians the chance to win an engagement ring adorned with an 18-carat yellow and white gold, diamond and ruby pizza.

The lavish ring, which has a pizza slice on top of it made out of ‘cheese’ and ‘pepperoni’ rubies, was designed by Domino’s, which the company says is worth more than $9,000.

In a video message on Twitter, Domino’s wrote, ”Does someone have a ‘pizza’ your heart? We’re giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring!”

Does someone have a 'pizza' your heart? We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) February 3, 2020

Domino’s Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins was quoted as saying, “How many great love stories have started over a slice? How many awkward dates have been saved by the arrival of the pizza delivery? Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever.”

Well, if you are eyeing that one-of-a-kind ring, you will have to submit a 30-second video explaining how you would include a Domino’s pizza in the romantic engagement. Entries close on February 12 and the winner will be announced secretly.

And the lucky winner will get to pop the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond en-crust-ed engagement ring, which is sure to floor your lady love!

Collins also said that the winning couple would receive catered pizzas on their wedding day.