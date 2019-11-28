US President Donald Trump created a buzz after his sudden trip to a government hospital outside Washington last Saturday. Media speculated that he is not keeping well and now putting the rumours to rest, he has taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter to hint that he is fit as a fiddle. He has shared a photo-shopped picture of himself as a boxer. In the photo, his face is placed on the poster of Sylvester Stallone’s film Rocky 3’s poster.

On Tuesday, during a reelection campaign speech in Florida, he ranted about the false media reports that claimed that he had a heart attack when he was taken to Walter Reed military hospital without prior notice.

He also claimed that in the hospital, doctors had only one concern and that is to witness his spectacular physique.

He said, “The first thing they do is say, ‘Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”

Check out the tweet here:



However, netizens have been trolling him over his picture. While many responded with hilarious memes, another user commented, “Reality. You looked anxious & walked awkwardly in this clip from your trip “to visit patients” at Walter Reed. Your shirt unbuttoned, no tie, no waist girdle, no back brace, & no shoe lifts. What’s wrong? This isn’t your normal. Why lie, papa?”

Check Twitter reactions here:

🤔 Reality. You looked anxious & walked awkwardly in this clip from your trip “to visit patients” at Walter Reed. Your shirt unbuttoned, no tie, no waist girdle, no back brace, & no shoe lifts. What’s wrong? This isn’t your normal. Why lie, papa? 🤷‍♀️pic.twitter.com/ruG4yP2wNQ — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) November 27, 2019

LOL… More like the Emperor Has No Clothes…!! pic.twitter.com/tFAIC8Xuyd — Citizens Fed Up (@CitizensFedUp) November 27, 2019



