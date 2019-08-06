Once again, US President Donald Trump’s video dancing to Bajirao Mastani’s song ‘Malhari’ has taken the internet by storm. The social media director of Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, took to the internet to share this hilarious video of the POTUS’ face superimposed on that of Ranveer Singh in his hit song, Malhari from the 2015 film, Bajirao Mastani.

“By no means do I intend to drive the haters crazy today — but after such an awesome week, let’s wrap it up with another great day! #KAG2020”, Dan Scavino writes. The video has garnered 8.2K retweets and 23.6K likes.. While the dance movements are Ranveer’s the face of Trump with several expressions will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

By no means do I intend to drive the haters crazy today — but after such an awesome week, let’s wrap it up with a another great day! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/LDBKyNC1pO — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) August 2, 2019

As soon as he shared the video, the netizens went all insane with some hilarious reactions that we couldn’t miss out on!

I’m so glad you tweeted this! It’s so enjoyable to drive the haters crazy. They deserve it. LOL!#MAGA2020 #Trump2020 — CC (@ChatByCC) August 2, 2019

President Donald Trump looks Awesome doing anything I Love My President Donald Trump so very much — Jeannie Hennessy (@2020Forensics) August 2, 2019



In February, the same video was shared by a Florida-based Twitter user, who often shares spoofs and funny content on social media. He shared the video and captioned it, “Peshwa Warrior Trump#DonaldTrump #MAGA.”

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi also shared this hilarious video on Twitter and captioned it, “This is INSANE.” Well, it surely is.

Originally, Malhari features Ranveer. He was a vital part of Bajirao Mastani. It was termed as the victory dance after Ranveer, who played Peshwa Bajirao, celebrates one of his many victories with his soldiers. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned by Prashant Ingole, the song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.