The 4th of July is celebrated as America’s Independence Day. Every year, Americans across the world celebrate, with carnivals, day-long picnics, barbecues and firework as it is a federal holiday in the USA. The day marks a new beginning.

Stunning fireworks are shown in various places by all the citizens and people gather in large numbers to view the sky. But for the first time this year, President Donald Trump is personally planning and throwing together his own Independence Day event at the Lincoln Memorial, National Memorial in Washington, D.C., United States. In this event, all are welcome to witness the beautiful scenic display. According to the reports, there will be tanks standing still and there will be fighter jets flying overhead.

In February, Donald Trump tweeted about the event. He wrote, “HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

The event “Salute to America” will start from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (gates will open from 3:30 p.m.) at Washington, DC, Lincoln Memorial – National Mall.

The venue will include Lincoln Memorial’s large area extending to the reflecting pool, which is about 1500 feet. The place will be reserved for ticketed VIP guests, including Trump family, friends and administration officials.