The Assam Police recently became a hit on social media for a tweet it shared on its page about confiscating a huge amount of cannabis. The tweet in question has garnered a lot of likes not only for a job well done but also for the humourous way the cops reported it.

As per the post, the cops recovered around 590 kgs of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint. Telling whoever lost it not to panic, they added that the person can get in touch with the Dhubri Police for the same. Check the post out below.

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure 😉 Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

The post, which has so far been retweeted over 6000 times and has got over 20,000 likes, has gone viral and among those who commented on it were badminton champ Jwala Gutta and stand-up comedian Papa CJ. Gutta’s crisp ‘Lol’ was accentuated by Papa CJ who used emojis for claps saying “for the job done and the sense of humour :)”. Check the tweets out.

Lol… — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 5, 2019

?????????? @assampolice – for the job done and the sense of humour 🙂 https://t.co/M3SX8xOZXE — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) June 5, 2019

ha, ha,…. If only you had not mentioned the actual contents, definitely some one would have made an appearance and claim before you. )) — devaraja (@deva1956) June 4, 2019

Heights of trolling by Assam Police. Lol!! — Anil Kovuri (@anilkovuri) June 4, 2019

i never thought police in india would be funny too…thank you @assampolice for ur great job and breaking streotype..?????? — Adarsh Singh (@Adarsh_S07) June 5, 2019

The Assam Police also commented on Papa CJ’s reaction to their tweet, saying, “You know you have arrived when Asia’s Best Stand-up comic appreciates your humour! Thank you @PapaCJ, you are a kind (& funny) soul.”