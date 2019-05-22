The government-owned channel, Doordarshan, came up with the idea of a new logo after it failed to attract youngsters below the age of 30 years. In 2017, it had openly invited applications that can create a new logo which has the ability to recall strong nostalgia associated with DD brand. Doordarshan’s iconic ‘eye’ logo will be replaced with a new logo shortly with an aim to reach out to the younger audience of the nation. Now, the search is over as they have selected top 5 logo designs out of more than 10,000 entries.

The television wing of India’s public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, revealed the top five designs selected from more than 10,000 entries on Monday. Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati, announced on Twitter that a variant of one of the shortlisted logos has now been piloted for the new look of DD India Live.

The jury has selected five winners – Saneesh Sukeshan, Tejesh Sudheer, Anand Chirayil, Nikhil Landge and Abey Thomas Joy. Each of the winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

Take a look at the post:

Doordarshan Logo Contest – Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries. pic.twitter.com/qV8Ni2Zkj8 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) May 20, 2019

A variant of one of the shortlisted logos has been piloted for the new look of @DDIndiaLive https://t.co/jiQBuZmJKA — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) May 20, 2019

Set up in 1959 by the Government of India, Doordarshan comes under the Broadcasting Ministry of India and is a division of Prasar Bharti. Doordarshan operates 21 channels which include national, regional and sports channel. It is available in more than 140 countries.