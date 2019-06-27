In a hair-raising accident in Istanbul, a two-year-old girl fell from her second-floor family apartment but was saved by a 17-year-old boy Feuzi Zabaat, who saw what was happening. He noticed that the child was about to fall from the window of her home in the Fatih district of Istanbul. The heart-stopping incident took place last Thursday evening.

Mr Zabaat, an Algerian immigrant who works at a frame workshop on the same street, quickly positioned himself underneath the window and caught the girl, preventing a certain tragedy. The rescuer said to ABC News that he did what he had to do to save the girl: “I did what was necessary for the love of Allah.”

Security camera footage shows Feuzi standing on the road and stopping the girl to bend. The toddler approached the open window of the apartment while her mother was cooking in the kitchen. As soon as he saw the girl is falling, he stretched his arms in a bid to catch the falling child, before being knocked to the ground.

Take a look at the frightening video:

Fatih’te ikinci kattaki dairenin penceresinden düşen 2 yaşındaki Suriyeli bebeği, 17 yaşındaki Cezayir uyruklu genç havada yakaladı!

🔴 Küçük Doha’yı havada yakalayan Feuzi Zabaat, “Çocuk tam düşerken, tuttum. Allah rızası için gerekeni yaptım” dedi. pic.twitter.com/RXDMDvfzw8 — ÇapaMag Gündem (@CapaMagGundem) June 26, 2019

The child was sent to a local hospital for a health check, but he did not suffer any serious injuries. Doha’s family hailed Mr Zabaat as a hero and gave him a gift of 200 Turkish Liras ($50) to show their gratitude.

