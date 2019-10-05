Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is enjoying the success of her latest release Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana and now she is off for a much-needed break as she holidays in Thailand. She has kick-started her weekend at the beach of Thailand and is having a helluva of time. Taking to Instagram, she has set the temperature soaring with her hot bikini pictures. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying her day out at the beach in a white bikini. She teamed up her look with sunglasses, lipstick and a pair of earrings. Flaunting her perfectly toned washboard abs and tattoo, she looks smouldering hot.

In other pictures, she can be seen donning a green maxi dress as she enjoys the beach waves, scenic beauty and breezy weather. She captioned the photos as, “Tropic like it’s hot. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Tropic like it’s hot 🔥 A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on Oct 4, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT



With 2.1 million followers, she often treats her fans with her bold pictures showcasing her sartorial choices and style statement. She is holidaying in Thailand for her friend’s bachelorette and we can all relate to it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she will feature in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the upcoming action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the religious film Jai Santoshi Maa and later appeared in Dibakar Banerjee’s experimental anthology film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She was also seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.