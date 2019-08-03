A bizarre video of a drunk Kazakhstan man goes viral who climbed a fence at a zoo and then jumped on the giraffe’s back so that he can get a ride. The animal had been standing close to the fence, therefore, it was easy for the man to climb on the giraffe. The unconcerned animal treats him for a few seconds and then tossed him to the ground and run away.

The drunk man decided to climb on top of the fence and jump on the giraffe once more and was again thrown off the animal’s back. The funny part of the video is when the man quickly runs over the fence to exit the enclosure as the giraffe circles back towards him.

Watch the viral video here:

Skymet Zoo in Kazakhstan is one of the most important popular tourist attractions in the country spread over 130 acres and has over 1500 animals including a herd of giraffes.

The authorities are searching for the mischievous zoo visitor who decided to climb over the high fence of a giraffe compound.