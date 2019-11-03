The Badshah of Bollywood surely had a birthday ‘king-sized’ as the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lighted up with Shah Rukh Khan‘s name on Saturday night before scores of fans. SRK shared the honour with his fans as he shared a video of the same and made jaws drop in awe, instantly all across the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK shared the video which features the words “Happy Birthday” and “Emaar” lighted on the building as fountains rose and fell below it in sync with the background music from his movie, Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh captioned the video as, “To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! (sic).”

If fans’ over the top wishes for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were not enough, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai made sure that it lighted up Badshaah’s big day yet it was Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan‘s video for “Khan Saab” as he turned 54 years old that is winning hearts over the Internet. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video where he can be seen excitedly singing the birthday song for SRK and even mimicking his signature open arms pose.

After greeting his fans from the balcony of Mannat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with his fans at the St. Andrews auditorium in Mumbai. The actor interacted with many fans inside the auditorium and expressed his love for them. The event was oragnised by one of SRK’s fan clubs from Indonesia. SRK entertained the crowd by making his signature pose and shaking a leg on the stage.

Earlier, he greeted the fans from the balcony of his residence and had his son AbRam Khan accompany him. Wearing a basic white T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, SRK folded his hands in front of his fans and also showered them flying kisses. He also addressed the sea of fans at midnight and waved to them. A picture that’s currently going viral on social media shows SRK gesturing the fans to take some rest instead of gathering outside his bungalow to have a glimpse of him.

On the professional front, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. While it’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen, SRK featured on the latest episode of the Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, hosted by David Letterman. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance in the episode which took the fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat and his lifestyle.