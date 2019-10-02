New Delhi: At a time when world leaders and the UN are paying glowing homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest skyscraper, was on Wednesday paid a unique tribute to the Father of the Nation with LED lights.

“Indian Consulate is honoured to inform that Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa will pay its tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary today, October 2, 2019, by a special LED projection on Burj Khalifa at 7.50pm and 8.50pm,” the Indian consulate in Dubai said.

Indian Consulate is honoured to inform that Dubai's iconic @BurjKhalifa will pay its tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary today October 2, 2019 by a special LED projection on Burj Khalifa at 7:50 PM and 8:50 PM @emaardubai @IndembAbuDhabi @PMOIndia @DDNewsLive — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 2, 2019

Spectacularly lit up in the colours of the tricolour, the majestic tower projected an image of Mahatma Gandhi and different inspirational messages from him.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also took to Twitter to say that Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. “Stunning LED display at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai! The message of Mahatma Gandhi resonates the world over as more than 120 locations world over join in paying homage to Bapu on #BapuAt150,” he wrote.

Stunning LED display at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai! Message of Mahatma Gandhi resonates world over as more than 120 locations world over join in paying homage to Bapu on #BapuAt150. pic.twitter.com/4ZYTNaSvee — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2018

“Be the change you wish to see in the world,” “Non-violence is the virtue of the strong,” “Poverty is the worst form of violence” were some of the inspirational messages that was glowing from the tower for nearly 20 minutes.

A beautiful instrumental version of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ was played in the background and left the spectators overwhelmed.

Back at home in India, many political leaders including PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Ahmadabad in the evening, paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram and later penned his thoughts in the visitor’s book there.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma in the ashram, PM Modi visited the museum there, interacted with students and also went to Gandhi’s house called Hriday Kunj inside the Ashram.

Addressing people shortly after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport, PM Modi praised India’s rising stature across the globe and said respect for India is increasing all over.

“India’s stature is rising at the world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage,” PM Modi said.