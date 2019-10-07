The new millennial lingo on digital platforms has shaped into stickers and while GIFs and emojis are soon turning into a thing of past, Google Play Store and Apple App Store has added quirks for users chatting on WhatsApp by coming up with latest fun stickers to add festive sparkle this Dusshera. Instead of typing out long wishes, which frankly no one ever reads unless they have to copy-paste and send it on a broadcast group, the new stickers have users glued with its variety of expressions and greetings in comical forms.

Dussehra Greetings (by vcsapps), and Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps (by MobilePack) are some of the sticker applications to look out for this festive season on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Devoid of adware, the sticker apps are simple to download merely by clicking on the install option and then opening it to filter through the categories of stickers that it offers. Clicking on the ‘+’ sign next to each category will add it to the list of stickers icon in the carousel of your WhatsApp chat.

Unlike the GIFs which give a preview when you select them before sending, the stickers are sent the moment you click on one of them from any category. The first part of the menu shows the most recently used ones and you can also add some stickers under the favourites section by clicking on the star icon.

Steps to send the stickers for Android and iPhone users:

Open the WhatsApp chat of the person you want to send a sticker to and click on the emoji icon. Tap the sticker icon and browse for stickers from old and recently downloaded ones. Chose the sticker of your choice, tap on it and bingo! It will reflect on your chat window as sent.