People across the world love to listen to Hindi music. Among the massive fan base of Bollywood one such admirer is a Dutch man from the Netherlands. He is all around the internet for his soulful voice and can be seen singing Bollywood songs so perfectly. Qeymar is a huge Bollywood fan, especially Shah Rukh Khan. He recently became famous after he started singing the songs of SRK in his beautiful voice.

In his Twitter account @QeymarOfficial, he recently posted a few videos of him singing Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil, from the 1998 Bollywood film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha along with a caption that read, “Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil. One of my all time fav songs brings back so many memories”. Qeymar has made a complete different thread of Shah Rukh Khan songs from the film Darr, Baazigar, DDLJ, Ram Jaane, Chaahat, Koyla to name a few.

Watch the videos here:

Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil One of my all time fav songs, brings back so much memories 😫🥺 Rts are appreciated guys ♥️#Kajol #AjayDevgn @KajolAtUN @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/WIE0aTPV8m — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) June 28, 2019

Movie: Baazigar 1993

Song: Baazigar O Baazigar pic.twitter.com/OuH1oL8OJ7 — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) December 22, 2018

Movie: Darr 1993

Song: Jaadu Teri Nazar pic.twitter.com/iwkWX4kYuN — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) December 22, 2018

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 1995

Song: Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam pic.twitter.com/XiVV7EkxC1 — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) December 22, 2018

Movie: Chaahat 1996

Song: Dil Ki Tanhai Ko pic.twitter.com/8tN3284PRH — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) December 22, 2018

Movie: Pardes 1997

Song: Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain pic.twitter.com/BO2fHdS7GE — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) December 22, 2018

Moreover, some also suggested other Bollywood songs for him to sing.

Also, read the reactions by Netizens here:

Wooh!! This man’s voice is pure MAGICAL ❤️❤️ His cover songs leave a lovely smile on your face and bring you back to the memory lane. These are the songs we all have been humming and singing for years and still remember every single line of the lyrics.. Thank you @QeymarOfficial! https://t.co/3CS2g8oGWM — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 30, 2019

i was hoping to find a cover of this one 😭💕 https://t.co/oYLB2v9Pxe — …anyway (@cocoabutterbb) June 30, 2019

What are your thoughts on the same?