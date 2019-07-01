People across the world love to listen to Hindi music. Among the massive fan base of Bollywood one such admirer is a Dutch man from the Netherlands. He is all around the internet for his soulful voice and can be seen singing Bollywood songs so perfectly. Qeymar is a huge Bollywood fan, especially Shah Rukh Khan. He recently became famous after he started singing the songs of SRK in his beautiful voice.
In his Twitter account @QeymarOfficial, he recently posted a few videos of him singing Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil, from the 1998 Bollywood film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha along with a caption that read, “Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil. One of my all time fav songs brings back so many memories”. Qeymar has made a complete different thread of Shah Rukh Khan songs from the film Darr, Baazigar, DDLJ, Ram Jaane, Chaahat, Koyla to name a few.
Moreover, some also suggested other Bollywood songs for him to sing.
