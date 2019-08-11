Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all over the world, falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. This year, it will be celebrated on August 12 in India and Saudi Arabia will be celebrating it on August 11. The festival will be celebrated with much of a fanfare by the Muslims all across the globe. For believers, people will be wishing their friends, family and acquaintances as this is the most auspicious festival of Islam.

Also, known as Bakr Eid, the festival is celebrated yo honour the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. According to Islamic scripture, God appeared in the dream of Ibrahim and ordered him to sacrifice his son. He obeyed the order but before he could sacrifice his own son, the God spared him by sacrificing a male goat.

The festival of Bakr Eid comes nearly two months after the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the one which arrives after the holy month of Ramazan. It creates an equal amount of euphoria among Muslims as the one created during previous Eid.

Here we bring the best greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIF to wish your dear one:

Quote reads:

Today I Pray That:

Happiness Stays At Your Door.

May It Knock Early And Stay Late.

And Leave The Gift Of Allah’s Love.

Peace, Joy and Good Health Behind.

Best Wishes for a Happy Bakra Eid

2 May Allah Bless

Your days with happiness,

Your weeks with prosperity,

Your months with contentment,

And your years with love and peace.

Bakra Eid Mubarak

Quote Reads:

Quote Reads: This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!

Quote Reads:

Some things remain unuttered,

Some feelings remain deep in the mind,

Some memories are silent,

Just this single day makes us to all forget happy Eid Ul Adha.

Quote Reads:

Eid al-Adha is eid of sacrifice, and commitment to Allah’s orders,

May Allah bless us with the same in all circles of life,

and help all amongst us, who are helpless,worried, and waiting for his rehmat,

Ameen.

Quote Reads:

Have a joy Bakra Eid

with full of sparkling light

to brighten your life.

Heartfelt wishes on “the Festival of Sacrifice”!

Eid ul-Adha Mubakar

Quote Reads:

Bakra Eid Mubarak

May Ur Plate Of Life Be Always Full Of Juicy Kebabs

& Tikkas, Topped With The Chutney Of Happiness.

Quote Reads:

Wish you all Eid Mubarak!