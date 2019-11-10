Marking the birth anniversary of the last Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad, Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is celebrated by Muslims from the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. The festival is also called Nabid and Mawlid colloquially. The festivities start one day prior to the festival and end on the following day. Several places across the country are lit including streets, mosques, shrines and residential areas, with colorful lights.

Date

According to the Islamic calendar or lunar calendar that differs from the Gregorian calendar on the basis of the sighting of the moon, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar. Whereas the Shia community celebrates it on the 17th of Rabi’ al-awwal. The date of this festival varies in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Eid Milad-un-Nabi began on November 9 and will end on the evening of November 10.

However many different sections of the Muslim community believe the birthday celebration has no place in Islamic culture but the tradition to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad is widely followed in India. Muslims from Salafi and Wahhabi schools of thought believe that the observance of Mawlid is an act of biddat (innovation) and strictly remained uncalled for during the era of Prophet Mohammad and his appointed successors.

History And Significance

The ‘Mawalid‘ word is derived from the Arabic word which means to give birth and in this context, the term refers to the observance of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, people carry green flags in their hands and tie ribbons on their wrist to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. Have you ever thought why only green color and what does this shade represent? The color green represents Islam and paradise. The origin of celebrating this day dates back to the early four Rashidun Caliphs of Islam. The idea was first initiated by the Fatimids.

Celebration

People get together at the mosque or at the dargah and carry on long hours of prayers. Processions are carried out from the mosques to the town and back. People march and chant prayers and praises of the Prophet simultaneously. There are community meals organized and people gather together and narrate stories about Mohammad’s life.

Muslims celebrate the advent of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and even held social gatherings wherein they have night-long prayers meeting. The occasion is celebrated at its best when people wear new clothes, observe prayers, and exchange greetings.

Eid is incomplete without sweet Sheer Kurma and Sevaiyan. We just hope you celebrate and strengthen the bond of love with your loved ones!