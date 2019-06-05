People across the world are celebrating the ‘Festival of Breaking Fast’, Eid-ul-Fitr today, which also marks the end of Ramadan. While everyone wishes each other on the holy festival, Bollywood and South celebrities are nowhere behind to wish their fans Eid Mubarak. From Varun Dhawan to Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu, celebrities are pouring their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid.

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned down Eid wishes to his fans and tweeted, “Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all! May the grace of the Almighty usher happiness and harmony in everyone’s life. #EidMubarak.”

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all!

May the grace of the Almighty usher happiness and harmony in everyone’s life. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/cLhMFvz9Rk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2019

May this auspicious day bring you lots of happiness, love and peace. 🌙😊❤️#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/vsbCN8qZxr — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) June 5, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy shooting for Sooryavanshi took to Twitter to share his Eid greeting and wrote, “May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. #EidMubarak.”

May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

South cinema actor Mahesh Babu shared an adorable family picture along with his kids and wife Namrata Shirodkar and tweeted, “Happy Eid😊 May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity… #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr.”

Happy Eid😊 May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity… #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/rVjC6mv0Ht — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2019

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family… Have a joyful and blessed Eid#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr.”

Eid Mubarak to you and your family… Have a joyful and blessed Eid😊#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/x6PYtqvVaO — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 5, 2019

Nayanthara also took to Twitter to share a heart-warming Eid Wish and wrote, “Eid Mubarak friends ! May you be filled with Happiness and Peace. #EidMubarak.”

Eid Mubarak friends 🌙! May you be filled with Happiness and Peace.🙏 #EidMubarak — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) June 5, 2019

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen together in Street Dancer 3D also wished their fans Eid Mubarak. Varun tweeted, “Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.” While Shraddha wrote, “#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love.”

Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019

#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love 💖 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019

Sophie Choudhary also wished her fans, “Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019.”

Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love 💖 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/6COWpoJ4q8 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 4, 2019

This is how other celebrities poured their Eid wishes:

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫❤️ A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jun 4, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌟 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jun 4, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak everyone 🤗✨ A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌙🌟❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jun 4, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 4, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT



Muslims believe that apart from fasting for a month, they are commanded by Allah to pay Zakat-al-Fitr before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid. Eid is one of the two biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Muslims believe that apart from fasting for a month, they are commanded by Allah to pay Zakat-al-Fitr before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid.