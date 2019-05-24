After Smriti Irani‘s terrific win in the 17th Lok Sabha Election, her supporters and followers flooded her social media timeline with good wishes and congratulatory messages. One of them was actor Ronit Roy who played the character of Mihir Virani opposite her in popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The Ekta Kapoor‘s drama series made Smriti a household name and gave her the title of the lifetime – Tulsi Virani. Expressing his happiness over her historic win in the Lok Sabha Election 2019, Ronit took to Twitter and congratulated Smriti.

The politician was fielded by the BJP in UP’s Amethi against INC President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti didn’t only win by a great margin of over 55,000 votes but also defeated the rival party in the constituency that was being ruled by the Gandhi family for over 30 years. Smriti’s friend and colleague, Ronit posted a picture of the politician and wrote, “EK MUMBER!!! Amethi mainJeet ki koti koti badhai @smritiiraniofficial Aajevan vijayi bhava” (sic)

Even an elated Ekta Kapoor sent hugs and love to Smriti for her achievement. She first posted a picture of herself with her newborn – both glued to the TV screen while rooting for Smriti to win. Later, when the results were declared, Ekta posted, “Rishton Ke bhi Roop badalte hain, naye naye saanche Mein dhalte hain, Ek peedhi Aati hai Ek peedhi jaati hai… Banti kahaani Naayi 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🙏🏼❤️” (sic)

The former Textile Minister is now expected to hold a major position in Narendra Modi‘s new cabinet. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi conceded his defeat in a press conference in Delhi even while the counting was still going on. He congratulated the ‘giant killer’ and requested her to treat the constituency ‘with love.’