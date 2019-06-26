It is long past Siblings Day but there is no stopping millennials from taking a trip down the memory lane, even if it be in the heat of a mid-week. Taking their brother-sister bond to another tangent, director Ekta Kapoor and brother Tusshar Kapoor were recently reported to be spilling the beans on each other while shooting for a chat show.

Gracing the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Ekta and Tusshar shot for an episode where they leaked hilarious incidents from the past and fans were left clutching their sides after all that pain from laughing. Quoting an incident from childhood, Ekta revealed, “Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops.” Not just this, Ekta even revealed that the duo travels in separate cars while on a family trip so as to avoid fights.

Letting another cat out of the bag, Tusshar confessed, “When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other’s collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school.”

On the professional front, Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya received the wrath of the critics for the insensitivity towards the movie’s name. Issuing a disclaimer about the upcoming movie on her social media page, Ekta stated that the movie, in no way, intends to hurt anyone’s sentiments and that it does not marginalise the mental health community.

In the post that she shared on her Twitter page, Ekta also wrote that the film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality. On her birthday this year on June 7, Ekta had unveiled her Netflix web series M.O.M. – Mission Over Mars‘s poster and written that she had decided to make the project two-and-half years ago when she chanced upon the “amazing story about women in Indian science”. “This show is on the women who sent the mission to Mars — partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO,” she had written. Soon, some netizens pointed out the use of the wrong rocket in its poster. Ekta, Joint Managing Director, ALTBalaji, had then tweeted, “Cannot use the ISRO rocket! Legal boundaries!”