Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish Diwali party on Saturday night at her Mumbai residence. The Diwali bash was attended by Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday among others. The party was filled with a lot of fun moments and one such was shared by Ekta on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta uploaded a video from last night’s party where she and Rajkummar Rao were seen dancing to Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s popular song ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare’. Ekta looks gorgeous in golden and blue traditional wear and Rajkummar looks dapper in floral kurta and red waistcoat. Sharing the video, she wrote, “This had to be shared! I cannot dance but I guess Zumba n my partner in crime r helping! A Diwali get together ( Small one) turns into a floor burning night with my red. #lsd guy @rajkummar_rao ! #dancingsince2010. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Recently, there have been reports that Disha Patani is playing the role of Ekta Kappr in her next film KTina. She has also shared her first look from the film where she camn be seen wearing a lot of rings just like Ekta Kapoor. Sharing the post, Disha wrote, “KTINA ka sab ko JAI MATA DI’ ! (she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her …her Astro said)but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Made in China opposite Mouni Roy and film is earring good at the box office.