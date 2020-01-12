Soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, headlines on speculations started trending furiously on social media to figure out exactly what went wrong. Netizens discussed their matter on Twitter and gave a hashtag to Meghan and Harry’s exit as #Megxit. Now, a video of an elderly woman expressing her opinion on #Megxit has gone viral.

The hilarious video shows the woman is very happy with the exit. She said in Hindi “Meghan ne bahut acha kiya hai” that Meghan has done the right thing because nothing is more important than self-respect. In fact, she also mentioned her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s name that her decision of quitting the Royal family must have made her happy.

According to reports, the duo made the announcement without the knowledge of the other royals, which includes the Queen herself.

According to the video, here’s what the elderly woman said, “Meghan ne bahut acha kiya hai. Royal family hai toh kya hai. Har insaan ki izzat honi chahiye. Iske liye aurat ko himmat chahiye. Kisi ka woh kehna na mane – na behen bhaiyon ka , na bachchon ka aur na miyaan ka. Agar uske sasural ne uske saath kuch kiya hai, then she should get up and decide what she should do. Meghan ne apne saans ko bohat khush kiya hai. Woh apne kabar mein itni khush hai, usne duaayein di hai. Meghan jiti raho. Yehi toh main chahti thi aur main nahi kar saki. Bahut khoobsurat thappad maara hai jiski awaaz mujhe kabar tak sunaayi di hai. Har aurat ko aisa hi karna chahiye. Badtameezi na karein saans ke saath. Baat yeh hai ki rishton ko nibhaana kaise hai (Meghan has done the right thing. So what if she belongs to the Royal family? Self-respect is the most important thing. She should not listen to anybody. If her in-laws have done something, then she should get up and decide what she should do. With her decision, Meghan has made her mother-in-law very happy. She must be blessing her and saying that this is what she wanted but couldn’t do”.

Watch the viral video here:

Just told my mom about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news and whew 😂 #immigrantmoms pic.twitter.com/5fNOJCPavN — Zahra (@southasianaf) January 8, 2020

The video was shared by Zahra (@southasianaf). She wrote, “Just told my mom about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news and whew”.