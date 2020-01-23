The new Instagram challenge has already gripped celebrities in India as well as on foreign turf and the latest to join the sultry transformation challenge were Ellen DeGeneres and Ankita Konwar. The challenge requires one to share a picture collage defining their different selves on social media platforms Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder.

Taking to their respective handles, Ellen and Ankita shared the picture collages. Ellen shared a suited picture as Linkedin profile while the Instagram one saw her posing with Michelle Obama and best friend-Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, Facebook one saw her posing with two pups and the Tinder look featuring her in a sexy black thigh-high dress with long blonde hair. The collage was captioned, “When my agent asks if I can play different roles (sic)” and fans were left in splits.

View this post on Instagram When my agent asks if I can play different roles. A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Jan 22, 2020 at 1:20pm PST

Ankita, on the other hand, too shared a suited picture as Linkedin look while the Facebook to Tinder transformation went from hot to hotter. She captioned the collage as, “When there’s something new on #insta you gotta give it a try . What does your collage look like?Go give it a try . #instafunny #funnymemes #drama #love #fun #instagram (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Ellen DeGeneres takes the cake when it comes to cracking jokes. The American comedian and television host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen Degeneres has the support of a nation of people. Her ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is a perfect example of love, compassion, friendship and moreover kindness. She is known for people the best TV host and we completely agree with that. She has in the past received Presidential Medal of Freedom which is the highest civilian honor.

Ankita Konwar and sensational model-husband Milind Soman are known for giving their fans travel and fitness goals while always raising the bar of couple goals. Setting fans drooling over their adorable chemistry, Milind and Ankita are regularly seen running marathons or shaking a leg together at Bihu festival when not slaying with their sartorial elegance.