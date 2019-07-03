The social media has turned out to be a giver of unsolicited opinions in current times and none can be spared from its wrath. Ready with it’s trolling game on any topic, the Twitterati have recently set fire to the fact that Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan carried a $50,000 handbag on her Japan trip.

Landing in a pool of criticism, Lady Emine Erdogan drew the attention of social media users after she was spotted with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during her trip to Japan, with a handbag that was priced USD 50,000. Her pictures upon arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo flooded the social media and users were quick to tally the worth of the bag which attracted immediate criticism. Comparing it roughly with minimum with wages of 11 people in Turkey, the tweeple blazed in anger as the country is currently jostling a currency crisis, as per Ahval news.

Skyrocketing from August last year, the currency crisis has poorly affected the employment rate, suggesting it to be at its lowest ever. This is where the Erdogans face the wrath for their seemingly humble and pious discourse in contrast to the critics’ claims of them living a lavish lifestyle. With reference to the 1,150-room presidential complex built under Erdogans rule, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported, “While the citizens struggle with price hikes, the Palace does not step back from luxury.”

A couple of days back, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani was making unfavourable headlines for her 240-diamond-encrusted Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag, worth over Rs 2.6 crore. Considered the ‘Holy Grail in a Handbag’ collection, the Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag has more than 240 diamonds on its 18-karat-gold hardware.