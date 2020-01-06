Brad Pitt bagged the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The actor took over the stage to receive the golden trophy and also gave an interesting speech, not without forgetting to mention his co-star and another prominent face of international cinema – Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pitt was quick to thank all associated with the film before he moved on to thank his ‘partner in crime’. Leo was seated in the audience, smiling at Pitt when the latter added the spunk in his speech with a joke on Titanic. The actor thanked LDC and ended his speech with a comment that left the audience with a good giggle. He said, “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC…. he’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would have shared the raft.”

The 56-year-old actor also urged everyone to show kindness. As he stepped on the podium, the handsome star said, “Hey, if you see an opportunity to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we all need it.” Pitt beat the performances by actors Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Koe Pesci and Al Pacino to win the trophy at the prestigious award ceremony that happened at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in California.

The director of the film, Quentin Tarantino was honoured with two trophies – Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, and Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Best Director-Motion Picture trophy, however, went to Same Mendes for 1917.

