Twitter got abuzz with trends on actor Deepika Padukone‘s name as she went out and joined the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University protesting against CAA NRC and the attack that happened in the university campus on Sunday evening. Deepika’s move has been considered a part of the promotion for her upcoming movie Chhapaak by a section of people. Irrespective of that, the actor has been praised widely for going a step ahead and choosing a way to support the students against violence.

As we write this, all the four top trends on Twitter run in the name of Deepika. #ISupportDeepika, #BoycottChhapaak, #DeepikaPadukone and #IStandwithDeepika take over Twitter trends. The actor is gearing up for the release of her film and she went to the capital to promote it. After addressing the media at a plush hotel, she headed towards JNU and stood there for a few minutes without chanting any slogans or taking a part in any debate or discussion. Deepika stood there silently with the students, met the JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who got was attacked on head by the masked people who entered the campus area on Sunday evening to unleash havoc inside.

Deepika’s presence at the protest didn’t go down well with those who think violence on the JNU students was justified, and that’s the reason trends to ban or boycott Chhapaak emerged online. Deepika’s courage and the choice of taking an uncharted path despite dealing with high risks involving her film didn’t go unnoticed. Many praised her for putting the stakes of her work at the backseat and emerging as the first leading Bollywood celebrity to have taken a straight stand on the issue that has captured the attention of the youth all across the world.

A user tweeted, “Beauty is what beauty does.@deepikapadukone shows us what real heroes are all about. #IStandwithDeepika #ISupportDeepika” (sic), while another framed, “Do you really think deepika will care for the ones who are canceling their booking for Chhapaak? She went there knowing the result and she was 200% ready for whatever comes to her way and we’ll show her and give her the love she deserves @deepikapadukone #ISupportDeepika” (sic). Check out these tweets:

Do you really think deepika will care for the ones who are canceling their booking for Chhapaak? She went there knowing the result and she was 200% ready for whatever comes to her way and we’ll show her and give her the love she deserves @deepikapadukone #ISupportDeepika — I STAND WITH DEEPIKA (@daperfectDP) January 7, 2020

RT if you will watch all the movies of @deepikapadukone & stand tall with her always. #ISupportDeepika 1 RT = 1 Slap to bagga https://t.co/1EGPx1eAUD — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) January 7, 2020

#ISupportDeepika

She is on ground against all odds .she needs our support. pic.twitter.com/RBaV36Bgoq — (@NADDU_07DZ__) January 7, 2020

Lady you have earned Tremendous Respect by this !! #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/uLTKBhQkQI — Khalid Salmani️ (@khalidsalmani1) January 7, 2020

We live in a time when watching a film feels like an act of rebellion. #ISupportDeepika — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 7, 2020

I would be delighted to host a special screening of chhapaak in #delhi not only for its very important and relevant subject matter but also for its amazingly brave star! @deepikapadukone #IStandwithDeepika #chhapaak — keshav suri (@keshav_suri) January 7, 2020

Bhakts get massive burn, every time Deepika folds hands #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/rrOWs4khwR — क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) January 7, 2020

Delhi Times correspondent on how Deepika Padukone eduacted herself about #JNUProtest, formed an opinion and supported a cause. #ISupportDeepika pic.twitter.com/e3ddvnY3DB — Deepika Padukone FC #Chhapaak (@DeepikaPFC) January 7, 2020

Be it a politician facing elections or a movie star bracing for a premier; there’s always a BIG risk when u do what @deepikapadukone did.

NO ONE in Bollywood would’ve advised her to do this 2 days before #chapaak hits the screens.

But she didn’t ‘play safe’#IStandwithDeepika pic.twitter.com/nErXsfWrl2 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 7, 2020

Booked the most expensive tickets available for Saturday with family #IstandwithDeepika — Tasneem (@tasisme) January 7, 2020

I have always been a fan of @deepikapadukone. Today I am a bigger fan when she showed solidarity with JNU students & faculty. She has more spine than most of her fraternity. All voices of India need to speak up to protect the future of our country. C’mon ppl. #IStandwithDeepika pic.twitter.com/UFoyAKKZar — Sowmya Reddy (@Sowmyareddyr) January 7, 2020

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to hit the screens on January 10. Don’t forget to miss!