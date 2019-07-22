Actress Erica Fernandes is all excited about her work trip to Switzerland and has been sharing pictures from different locations that she has been visiting. Erica along with her co-stars are shooting for a crucial sequence of television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but she did take time out to enjoy the beautiful scenery around her.

Starting her trip, she shared on her Instagram page pictures that appeared to be from her hotel room and bathroom, and simply captioned them “Day 1 in the alps”.

Erica, who plays the part of Prerna Sharma, who is heartbroken after having to part ways from the love of her life Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan, in the romantic drama series, was seen posing in a green saree on a boat at the Rhein Falls and gazing at it as if mesmerised by its beauty.

It was not all work as she was also pictured having a good time at Jungfraujoch where she was seen in a cheeky pose squashed between Parth and Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover. She captioned the picture “Mere doh anmol macchiyan”.

Her trip to Switzerland, however, did not involve only the scenery as in one picture she could be seen enjoying some spareribs while dressed in a yellow and cream saree.

All in all, it appeared to have been a fun trip for her despite the role she has to play in the series.