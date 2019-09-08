Monday is just a few hours away and while we whine about the blues already, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star, Erica Fernandes, came to fans rescue as she treated them to a hot and sexy picture of hers. Posing by the beachside, Erica raised the bar for a perfect weekend getaway and fans were left swooning.

In the picture that she shared later on her Instagram handle, Erica can be seen donning a white jumpsuit with red floral prints which she accessorised with a pair of hoop earrings, flaunted by pulling back her hair in a high ponytail. The crystal clear mint green waters and thatched roofs of the houses on the poles in the backdrop made for an exotic location. The picture was captioned, “Palattt!!!! @sbsabpnews @clubmedkani #ericafernandes #ejf #sea #beach #beachday #sea #seaworld #seaside #peace #love #happiness #thankful #blessings #travelblogger #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #positiveenergy #positivequotes #positivevibesonly #ClubMed #TailorMedExperience #TailorMedHappiness #ClubMedMaldives #beach #beachday #beachwear #sea #seaworld #seaside (sic).”

The lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica and Parth Samthaan, were vacaying in the Maldives recently. While the two have denied dating rumours earlier, their Instagram posts are filled with special posts for each other and spin a different story altogether. In an interview earlier, Erica had said, “People believe what they want to believe. We are good friends but we are not dating. I can’t stop them nor can I explain things to everyone. From day one, we got along well. And link-ups are a common occurrence in shows with romantic storylines. It doesn’t bother me as I know the truth and I can’t stop them.”