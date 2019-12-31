Slaying in six yards of pure elegance, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Erica Fernandes looked a sight to behold as the diva flooded the Internet with the latest drool-worthy pictures. Closing the year on a high on glamour note, Erica treated fans to her hot look with a retro twist.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica shared a slew of pictures that were enough to set social media platforms ablaze. Donning a black and white saree, a white blouse with black polka dots and a plunging neckline, a pearly neckpiece, a pair of pearl earrings and a pair of black sunglasses, Erica completed her look with a dab of luscious pink tint on her lips. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Erica captioned the pictures, “Retro feels Outfit (Blouse) by @fuciaindia Jewels by ejf_fashion Outfit courtesy @shrushti_216 #ericafernandes #ejf #retro #blackandwhite #monochrome (sic).”

Erica is not only an actor but is also a fashionista and has her own blog on makeup tutorials. Erica rose to fame for her stint in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke with Shaheer Sheikh. Erica Fernandes recently became the perfect bridesmaid to co-star and newly wedded bride, Sonyaa Ayodhaya. She attended the wedding reception of her friend Sonyaa where both the ladies were seen clad in a gorgeous red lehenga. Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica had shared an array of pictures and looked absolutely stunning in shimmery red lehenga teamed up with a choker, a pair of statement earrings, wore perfect makeup and styled her hair in a bun with a flower garland wrapped around it. For the event, she opted for Sabyasachi lehenga and gave the outfit her own style by wearing a brown belt around the waist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s high-octane drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is on the top of the TRP charts. Fans are loving the characters of the series as this version has new twists and turns every day which attracts the attention of all the viewers. A big twist is coming to the front in the story of the serial.