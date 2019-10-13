Going a little extra with her sartorial elegance at the recently concluded Gold Awards 2019, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2‘s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes set the Internet on fire with her latest sultry pictures where she was seen striking sexy poses for the camera. Setting fans drolling over the now viral pictures, Erica flooded the Internet with the much-awaited posts on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica shared a plethora of sexy pictures that feature her donning an off-shoulder black gown with fishtail and puffy sleeves. Accessorising her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a neckpiece and a ring, Erica pulled back her beautiful tresses in a gorgeous bun with a few strands of hair let loose. The pictures were captioned, “Gown by @lealdaccarett Jewels by @sonisapphire @red_door_luxury @ejf_fashion Outfit courtesy @shrushti_216 Hair @kin_vanity – @onegreymood (sic).”

Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot is on the top of the TRP charts. Fans are loving the characters of the series as this version has new twists and turns every day which attracts the attention of all the viewers. A big twist is coming to the front in the story of the serial. The makers have been keen on roping in a hot diva to fill in the space of Komolika and going by the recent promos, Aamna Sharif is all set to replace Hina Khan as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anurag’s mother Mohini Basu blames Prerna for her marriage with Mr Bajaj. Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is falling in love with Prerna. Anurag is still hung up on Prerna and keeps trying to get her back. Prerna has accepted her marriage with Mr Bajaj and is living with him.

Anurag starts believing in Prerna’s love and feels like she almost returned back to him and Prerna goes to meet Bajaj in jail and forgives him, which comes as a big shocker for Anurag once again. Prerna indirectly accepts Bajaj’s love this leading to a major setback for Anurag.