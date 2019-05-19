Television actor Erica Fernandez aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is breaking the internet with her latest picture by the pool. In the photo, she can be seen donning a black sheer short dress accessorised by silver jewellery. With smokey eyes and nude makeup, she looks smoking hot, like never before. She has kept her hair open and has given a watery touch to it. In the photo, she can be seen posing on the stairs of the pool with the blue water at the background. The picture will set your heart racing and how!

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Rise and Slay #ericafernandes #ejf #saturday #photoshoot #pictureoftheday #hiltonmumbai #waterbaby #pool Shot by @tanmay_studio Styled by : @stylingbyvictor Jewelry Partners : @rimayu07 MakeupArtist : @Makeoverby_tanya Location partners : @Hiltonmumbai.”(sic)

She is not just an actress but is also a fashionista and an absolute style lover. She is an avid style blogger and she keeps updating her fans with product reviews, makeup tips and many more. Erica also has a Youtube channel where she keeps uploading videos of doing makeup and applying different products and she is really good at what she does.

Recently, she has been in the news after Mumbai Mirror reported that she is quitting the Ekta Kapoor’s show. A source close to the development said, “The writers are currently working on how to justify her exit. At the moment, they have yet to figure if Erica will be replaced.”

Well, after Hina Khan’s exit, it now Erica who will be exiting the show and fans are sad with the news.

As far as the show is concerned, the iconic character Mr Bajaj will be entering the show. The original role was essayed by Ronit Roy and if the reports are to be believed, Karan Singh Grover will be joining the cast to play Mr Bajaj.