Bollywood’s hot actor Esha Gupta is known for freezing the social media with her sensuous pictures. She recently took to Instagram to share her sultry pose in a sexy lavender plunging neckline dress. The 33-year-old soaked up the sun as she showed off her tanned and toned physique with a peek of her ample assets.

She has paired her looks with beach waves and earrings. This isn’t the first time that Esha has set the temperatures soaring high with her pictures. Earlier, she had shared her sensual picture posing with red lips which went viral on social media. When haters started targeting her and slut-shaming her, the actor blocked comments on her subsequent pics and bared it all.

Esha Gupta captioned the post as “When the sun shines 🌞”.

Have a look at sultry beauty:

One of the hottest Bollywood actors, Esha Gupta, who woos her fans with super hot and sultry pictures, has gained massive popularity on social media. The stunning diva never fails fans expectations when it comes to slaying and her Instagram handle is rid with her sizzling pictures to back our claim. The Miss India International 2007 is known for her bold and hot looks on social media. With 4.6 million followers on Instagram, she never misses treating fans with her sexy avatar. From bikini pictures to sultry photoshoots, her posts grab a lot of eyeballs.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

On a related note, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. She went on to feature in many films like Rustom and Raaz 3. Her last release Baadshaho had many talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria but couldn’t do wonders at the box office.