Bollywood’s glamorous and sizzling actor Esha Gupta gets inked again and this time she has dedicated the art to her mother. She took to Instagram to flaunt her new tattoo which she has dedicated to her ‘maa’. She wrote, “maa” in Hindi..This means everything, exactly how I feel about ma, hate you @saviodsilvasfineartstudio for making me cry cus it’s so beautifully designed. You’ve put my thoughts into your art..this is my everything”

Celebrity tattoo artist Savio Dsilva, who recently made an art piece for Arjun Kapoor, writes a beautiful caption for Esha “Maa… mother—— the word represents a ‘strength’ that helps you grow right from your birth!’. The tattoo has a thin font with a red flower, two leaves at the top and the long stem that leads to माँ.

Take a look at the pretty tattoo of Esha Gupta:



Esha has several tattoos and one of them is on the side ribs which says ‘Alis Volat Propriis’, which means ‘She Flies With Her Own Wings. And the artist in charge of making the said tattoo was the renowned tattoo artist Lokesh. One has to admit that, not just on-screen, Esha Gupta looks hot AF off-screen as well.

View this post on Instagram 👖 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Dec 22, 2018 at 10:44pm PST

There is another tatoo on her back. Check out:

View this post on Instagram The eyes chico they never lie A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Dec 19, 2018 at 12:10am PST