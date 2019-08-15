On the day of Independence Day where all Bollywood celebrities are pouring wishes to their fans, actor Esha Gupta also joined the bandwagon to wish on this patriotic day. However, instead of giving out Independence Day wish, she posted a Republic Day wish. The former Miss India was hilariously trolled by Twitter users.

Taking to Twitter, she posted a postcard that reads, “Gantantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnae (Best wishes for Republic Day).”

As we all know, today, August 15 is Independence Day and Republic Day falls on January 26. The post was not missed by Twitterati and they roasted the actor with hilarious memes.

Check out the reactions here:

Not only the goof-up tweet came into the attention but the series of odd tweets was followed thereafter. Her tweets were like “DM me all the numbers”, “Please send numbers waiting” and so on.

Soon after, a tweet was posted on her Twitter account which offered the explanation behind these tweets. It seems that Esha’s account was hacked and random tweets were being posted. Her tweet reads, “Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks.”

Account hacked please don’t open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019

Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise😂) y’all troller are too much🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 15, 2019



Recently, she has been into buzz after she accused a businessman of making her feel uncomfortable at a restaurant in Delhi, a defamation complaint was filed against her by the same man. The businessman filed a complaint at the Saket court demanding compensation for causing him mental agony with her accusation on social media. The complaint has been filed under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2. She went on to feature in films such as Rustom, Baadshaho and Raaz 3. She was last seen in movie Paltan, a 2008 war movie based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War.