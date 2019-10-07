One of the hottest Bollywood actors Esha Gupta, who woos her fans with super hot and sultry pictures, has gained massive popularity on social media. The stunning diva never let her fans wait to see her hotness. Esha Gupta’s Instagram handle keeps buzzing all the time as she shares some sizzling pictures of herself often. The Miss India International 2007 this time shared yet another picture of herself in which she looks simply ethereal.

In the picture, Esha can be seen wearing a red colour lehenga by Siimi Kaur. She teamed up with a pair of earrings and a choker we are totally crushing over her! The stunning actor can be seen striking a pose while leaning against a wall.

Don’t miss Esha Gupta’s red bindi which is completing the whole look.

Check out the latest picture of Esha Gupta below:

View this post on Instagram #indiarunwayweek @aayanabysiimi @savleenmanchanda @deepaksheshodiya A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2019 at 10:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Thank you Delhi… #indiarunwayweek for @aayanabysiimi A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT



The NewGen designers showcased their collections at the 12th edition of the India Runway Week that began on October 4 at Select Citywalk, Saket in New Delhi. Rasleen Kohli, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Makwana, Kaveh by Vinay Saurabh, Aastha by Aastha Kaushik were also the 10th batch of new designers at the Winter/Festive edition of the event organised by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD).