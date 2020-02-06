Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is on a spree, leaving everyone to stop all their work, stare and stay glued to the screens as she goes on to drop yet another round of pictures from her recent sultry photoshoot! She is raising the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar in this sexy denim dress with a huge plunging neckline. In the pic, she was seen posing seductively and smiling her heart out.

The actor, who was last seen in “One Day: Justice Delivered“, flaunted her fit physique in an image she posted on her Instagram account. She let the image do the talking, and her nude natural lips is taking all the attention.

Esha Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

Usually, amongst the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town, Esha Gupta’s off-duty style is engaging and innately sartorial but also experimental as the occasion demands. This has allowed her to infuse life and copious amounts of spunk in all her photo-shoots. Last year, she set the internet ablaze with pictures of her sexy photoshoot and gave it back to the trolls with absolute sass.

Have a look:

