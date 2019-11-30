Bollywood’s hot actor Esha Gupta has been the sexy actor all over the social media. The actor slipped into a stunning red dress and set the temperature rising with her sensuous photo. The plunging neckline she carried with confidence is giving all the fashionistas major goals. Red lipper, smokey eyes, straight hair and statement ring perfectly complimented Esha’s look.

This isn’t the first time that Esha Gupta has set the temperatures soaring high with her pictures. She can be seen pairing the look with a red purse and looks smoking hot from head to toe. Earlier, she had shared her sensual picture posing with a red t-shirt and white brief.

Take a look at her hot pictures in red:

Esha’s previous post on Instagram also went viral as it shows her toned figure in highlighter.

View this post on Instagram 🎂 A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Nov 28, 2019 at 1:31am PST



On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

On a related note, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. She went on to feature in many films like Rustom and Raaz 3. Her last release Baadshaho had many talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria but couldn’t do wonders at the box office.