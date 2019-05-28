Bollywood’s hot actor Esha Gupta is known for freezing the social media with her sensuous pictures. She recently took to Instagram to share her picture in a sexy white one strap monokini. In the picture, she is posing on a white sand beach. She has paired her looks with beach waves and a silver ring. This isn’t the first time that Esha has set the temperatures soaring high with her pictures. Earlier, she had shared her bikini pictures from her lingerie photoshoot which went viral on social media. When haters stated targeting her and slut-shaming her, the actress blocked comments on her subsequent pics and bared it all.

The picturesque beach location is making her look even more glamorous than before. Esha Gupta is blessed with good looks and toned body and is often referred to as Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger.

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram 🦢 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on May 27, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT

On a related note, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. She went on (top) feature in many films like Rustom and Raaz 3. Her last release Baadshaho had many talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria but couldn’t do wonders at the box office.

Esha was last seen in movie Paltan, a 2008 war movie based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War.