Actor Esha Gupta has dropped some steamy pictures on Instagram and raises the glamour quotient with her simple yet bold avatar. The Rustom actor on Saturday posted three pictures of her in a black lacy bralette, which she paired with a grey mid-west jeans. In the pics, she was seen posing seductively and smiling her heart out in one of the pictures and donned bold poses in the other two. The pictures were set in black and white filter making it all the more elegant. “In all fairness, Dark is Beautiful,” she captioned the pictures.

The actress, who was last seen in “One Day: Justice Delivered“, flaunted her fit physique in images she posted on her Instagram account. The actress let the image do the talking, and her bralette style statement is on point.

Esha Gupta has made heads turn many times in the past with her bold photoshoots and has been a talk of the B-town for her strong viewpoint on discrimination against heroines with dusky complexions in Bollywood.

Have a look at Esha’s hot pics:

Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.