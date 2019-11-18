Punching her way into the week with full force, Bollywood diva Esha Gupta was seen raising the temperatures straight out of the gym as she shared her sultry workout video. Giving fans enough reasons to hit the grind this week, Esha’s hardworking video collected over 17k views instantly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha dropped the monochromic video where she can be seen donning a black bralette top paired with black athleisure wear and boxing gloves as she packed a few punches before her trainer. The video was captioned, “Better sore than sorry (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Better sore than sorry 💪🏽 A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on Nov 18, 2019 at 2:00am PST

One of the hottest Bollywood actors, Esha Gupta, who woos her fans with super hot and sultry pictures, has gained massive popularity on social media. The stunning diva never fails fans expectations when it comes to slaying and her Instagram handle is rid with her sizzling pictures to back our claim. The Miss India International 2007 is known for her bold and hot looks on social media. With 4.6 million followers on Instagram, she never misses treating fans with her sexy avatar. From bikini pictures to sultry photoshoots, her posts grab a lot of eyeballs.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

On a related note, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. She went on to feature in many films like Rustom and Raaz 3. Her last release Baadshaho had many talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria but couldn’t do wonders at the box office.