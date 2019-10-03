Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is known for her bold and hot looks on social media. With 4.5 million followers on Instagram, she never misses treating fans with her sexy avatar. From bikini to sultry photoshoot, her photos grab a lot of eyeballs. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her photos in a plunging neck black top teamed up with a beige-coloured top. With subtle makeup and curly hair, she strikes a sultry pose and it will make you go weak in the knees.

Her sultry photoshoot is going viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over her. Whether it’s a casual outfit or a classy ethnic look, Esha Gupta has surely proved that she has a strong style game.

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her sexy picture in a floral green bikini. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose as she takes a mirror selfie. With absolutely no makeup and hair kept natural, she looks smoking hot flaunting her washboard abs.

Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan, and is directed by Mehul Atha.

On a related note, the actor made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2. She went on (top) feature in many films like Rustom and Raaz 3. Her last release Baadshaho had many talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria but couldn’t do wonders at the box office.