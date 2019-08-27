Esha Gupta may not have had many Bollywood releases lately but she is sure keeping fans busy in the cyber world. She has time and again impressed her fans with her hot and beautiful pictures. The Jannat 2 actor recently shared a few pictures in a different bralette and these splendid pictures of her are making fans go berserk.

Esha looks amazing in a green blingy bralette with green pants and a shrug. In another pic, she looks majestic donning a black bralette under her black jacket. Whether it’s a casual outfit or a classy ethnic look, Esha Gupta has surely proved that she has a strong style game. With nude makeup and hair kept naturally, the diva sensuously poses for the camera.

Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’ alongside actor Anupam Kher.

Take a look at Esha’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 24, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram 👱🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 19, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 📸 @arwabeig A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 18, 2019 at 1:31am PDT



She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, “Desi Magic”, which is scheduled to release in September. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan, and is directed by Mehul Atha.